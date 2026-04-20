Concern grows in Baltimore County over "teen link-ups" that lead to disturbances at malls

Baltimore County Police say two teens were arrested after an alleged armed robbery at the White Marsh Mall Saturday night, which is now leaving some shoppers feeling unsafe.

Police say a juvenile victim told officers he was robbed at gunpoint during another "teen link-up" at the mall.

Officers later found a group of teens rummaging through the backpack. Two teens were arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault. An unloaded handgun was found at the scene.

Efforts to stop unruly "teen link-ups"

This is the second large teen "link-up" in the last two months in White Marsh. Many neighbors in Baltimore County are now asking what more can be done to stop these types of mass gatherings.

At a White Marsh public safety meeting last month, the police department said it tries to monitor social media to prevent these types of gatherings across the county. WJZ's cameras were not allowed inside this meeting.

"We monitor social media all the time," County Council Chairman Mike Ertel told WJZ Monday.

Ertel says the police department tries to intercept these gatherings before they happen. He also said it isn't isolated to just teens, and includes big gatherings by young adults, such as what happened in the fall outside of The Greene Turtle in Towson. The restaurant has since closed.

Ertel said this costs taxpayers across the county.

"We're often paying overtime because we have to bring in additional police officers," Ertel said. "Sometimes we're bringing in other personnel. If we know something's going to happen on a street, we might bring a dump truck in just to make sure that nobody comes and tries to mow through a crowd."

Teen policies at Baltimore County shopping centers

Earlier this month, Baltimore County Police said in a statement to WJZ that it works with shopping centers to enforce parental guidance rules in White Marsh, Towson Town Center, and Mill Station in Owings Mills.

"Malls and shopping centers with parental guidance policies, including White Marsh Mall – The Avenue – Towson Town Center & Mill Station, effectively enforce their parental guidance policies and infrequently need assistance," the statement read in part.

Baltimore County Police have not provided additional comments about how the department disrupted this specific gathering, nor their plans to stop these types of meet-ups into the summer.

White Marsh Mall requires people under the age of 17 to have a parent with them after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Across the street, The Avenue requires parental supervision at all times.

"It's very concerning"

Shoppers say disruptive "teen takeovers" make them think twice about going to shopping plazas at night.

"It's very concerning, and it's very worrisome. It makes you really not want to come out in the evening," said Britt, from Carney. "I have seen security people at the avenue trying to enforce those rules, only for teens to completely ignore them and sometimes get a little bit belligerent."

Teen takeovers have also happened at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore City. The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) and other community partners are working to enforce a non-traditional curfew through the summer, targeting popular hangout spots.

"Staff emphasize relationship building with young people, proactive engagement to de-escalate conflicts and prevent potential violence, and serve as a resource to help connect youth with services as needed," MONSE said in a statement. "Over these past four weekends, staff have conducted over 150 engagements with young people, helping deter violence and address disruptive behavior."