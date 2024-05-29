Watch CBS News
Group of minors reportedly attack, stab man in parking garage at Towson Town Center

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was stabbed in the parking garage at Towson Town Center shopping mall while he was reportedly attacked by a group of minors, police said.

Officers responded to the parking garage around 8:20 p.m. on Dulaney Valley Road where a fight was in progress.

Witnesses told police that the group of minors assaulted the man, who suffered a non-life-threatening laceration.

The man told police the minors attempted to rob him inside the mall and then followed him to the parking garage where he was attacked.

Police said the suspects, who have not been located, are described as male and female minors.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it to contact officers at 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

First published on May 29, 2024 / 10:56 PM EDT

