Towson Town Center sees 26% vacancy rate as community blames crime

Towson Town Center is about 26% vacant after some businesses left the mall, according to the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

Some people told CBS News Baltimore that they don't come to the Towson mall that much because of crime concerns.

"I used to frequent malls, and now when I'm there, I'm kind of looking to see what's going on around me and not feeling free to walk around as I used to," said Eunice James, from White Marsh.

Nancy Hafford, with the Towson Chamber of Commerce, said that of the 180 stores in the mall, 47 spaces are vacant.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill recently announced its closure at the mall, which follows Apple's plans to close.

"Well, I think as most people know, unfortunately, a lot of people are buying on Amazon and they're ordering things in the mail and they're not going to malls as they used to, so we're seeing a decline across the country."

Shoppers at Towson Town Center told CBS News Baltimore that the mall appears to be empty.

"I used to see people walking just to get exercise, and they had really quality stores like Tommy Bahama, and now it's a scary place," said Joan Bennett, from Cockeysville, Maryland.

According to Capitol One Shopping, 87% of malls are projected to close over the next 10 years because of the lasting effects of COVID and an increase in online shopping.

Crime concerns at Towson Town Center

In 2024, three girls were arrested at the Towson Town Center for fighting and being disorderly, and at the end of 2025, another teen was arrested for a stabbing at the mall.

Over the last several months, there has been an increase in minors having "link-ups" outside of malls in the area, including at the Towson Town Center.

"They're young people that hang there and cause trouble and it feels unsafe," another neighbor said.

But Hafford said the crime rate is actually on the decline, and crime should not be a deterrent for mall shoppers.

"Social media blows them out of proportion because what happens is, I think it's a little funny people would post that knowing the police read all that, and the police are very aware of what is going on," Hafford said.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Baltimore County Police about a potential link-up making the rounds on social media for this weekend.

"The Baltimore County Police Department is aware and actively monitors publicly available social media platforms for planned gatherings. Resources will be strategically and proactively deployed," a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said. "The department wants young people to be able to enjoy themselves; however, when behavior crosses into criminal activity, it will be addressed accordingly."