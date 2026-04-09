Apple to close store in Baltimore County's Towson Town Center, citing "declining conditions"

Apple cited "declining conditions" as its reason for closing a store in Baltimore County's Towson Town Center.

According to the company, the store will close in June, marking another exit from one of the mall's long-term retailers.

The move comes as Apple said it is working to expand and enhance its portfolio of stores while evaluating existing locations to meet customers' needs.

The company said the decision comes amid "the departure of several retailers and declining conditions" at Towson Town Center.

Apple will also close locations at the Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and at the Shops at North County in Escondido, California, where they again cited conditions and retailer exits.

First unionized Apple store

In 2024, the Towson location became the first Apple store in the U.S. to organize a labor union, preventing nearly a dozen employees from being terminated due to a policy change at the time.

Apple said employees from its Towson store will be able to apply for open roles under a collective bargaining agreement.

In a statement, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Union said it was outraged by Apple's decision.

"Apple's claim that the collective bargaining agreement prevents relocation is simply false and raises serious concerns that this closure is a cynical attempt to bust the union. We are exploring all legal options and will work with elected officials and allies to hold Apple accountable," union leaders said.

Apple has two other stores located in the region, including at The Mall in Columbia and Annapolis Mall.

Retailers exit Towson Town Center

In January, three stores – Tommy Bahama, Banana Republic, and Wockenfuss Candies — announced their exits from the Towson Town Center following a string of violent incidents. The stores did not confirm their reasons for leaving.

In November 2025, four teens were arrested, and one was charged as an adult, in connection with a violent assault involving a screwdriver outside of a store on the second floor of the mall, police said.

The mall has a curfew in place on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 4 p.m. for individuals 17 and younger who are not accompanied by an adult.