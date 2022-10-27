All-new, Halloween-themed episode of the hit CBS comedy "GHOSTS" to air Thursday night

"Ghosts" Halloween episode preview "Ghosts" Halloween episode preview 01:50

We're just a week away from Halloween. Do you have your costume all figured out?

Well, if you don't, the cast of CBS' hit comedy "GHOSTS" have some suggestions, as well as a preview of this week's Halloween themed episode…check it out in the video above.

"Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past" – A séance at Sam and Jay's last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty's past. Also, Isaac worries Nigel will be turned off by his ghost power, on the CBS Original series "GHOSTS," Thursday, Oct. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

REGULAR CAST:

Rose McIver (Samantha) Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay) Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac) Richie Moriarty (Pete) Danielle Pinnock (Alberta) Asher Grodman (Trevor) Román Zaragoza (Sasappis) Sheila Carrasco (Flower) Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty) Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn)

GUEST CAST

John Hartman (Nigel Chessum) Tristan D. Lalla (Mark) Carolyn Taylor (June) Punkie Johnson (Ally) Darrin Baker (Randy) Hannah Rose May (Molly)

WRITTEN BY: Kira Kalush

DIRECTED BY: Katie Locke O'Brien

GENRE: Comedy

Official CBS website: https://www.cbs.com/shows/ghosts/

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.