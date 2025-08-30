Baltimore Police offer $2000 reward for information on Hampden robberies

Baltimore City Police are offering a $2000 reward for any information that could help them identify the suspects involved in a string of robberies that occurred in the Hampden neighborhood in mid-August.

Police said that at least two businesses were robbed, and a third reported property damage on Friday, August 15.

Nepenthe Brewing, a brewpub, was one of the businesses that were burglarized.

Surveillance video showed the moment the brewery was broken into, where suspects could be seen stealing two cash registers and liquor after smashing the entrance door.

"It looked like they just used a tool to shatter the glass and come through, and they kind of knew where they were going," Chef Andrew Cole said.

On that same night, police also responded to Keller's Liquor and Grano's Pasta Bar for a destruction of property, where suspects also tried to smash through the front door.

Officers are investigating each incident separately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Crime in Hampden

A video showed the moments when a woman was carjacked by five teenagers in July.

"It was very shocking because this is usually a safe neighborhood," said Sykia, a Hampden resident.

In October of 2024, the owner of Papi's Tacos in Hampden was shot at and had his car totaled in an attempt to confront two suspects who were actively robbing the restaurant.

According to Baltimore City Police, Hampden has reported 478 total crimes, with the most being shoplifting, larceny, and autotheft.

Click here to view the Baltimore Police Department crime map.