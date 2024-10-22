Papi's Tacos owner describes "nerve-racking" confrontation, getting shot at during break-in

BALTIMORE -- Charlie Gjerde, the owner of the popular Papi's Tacos in Hampden, said his car was totaled and he was shot at during a "nerve-racking" encounter with burglars at his restaurant early Monday.

Baltimore police said two suspects broke into Papi's Tacos and took off with some property.

The suspects took off with a safe, liquor and a few other items, but most of the items were recovered, Gjerde said.

One of the alleged suspects was arrested, police said.

Gjerde, who was a little shaken up after being shot at, shared surveillance video with WJZ in hopes that it would help track down the second alleged suspect.

The encounter

Gjerde said the security system at Papi's Tacos alerted him of a break-in, and when he got to the restaurant, the back door was open.

"I parked there and I got on the phone with police and I was talking to them, saying, 'Hey can you help me sweep by the building, the door was open, somebody might be in there,' and then I looked in and actually saw them walking around right where we're sitting."

Gjerde said he saw two people leave the building, and as he followed down an alley, one person ran into a field while the other got into a car. Two gunshots were fired.

"Then I turned from the guy running off to the side and I heard a shot," Gjerde said. "I'm like, 'Are they really shooting?'"

Gjerde said that in a panic, he hit the gas and rammed their car before the suspects ran away.

"I walked back up the alley and they were here already, the police," Gjerde said. "They set up a perimeter and everything but they didn't have any luck finding them."

Inside the restaurant

Security footage from inside the restaurant shows one of the intruders carrying a crowbar and grabbing bottles of liquor off the shelves. They also stole a safe, which police recovered from the car, along with a gun and a bullet casing.

"Definitely a nerve-racking situation," Gjerde said.

Community support

Gjerde was unharmed and was back at his business on Tuesday. He said he's grateful for the community's support.

"All the businesses have reached out to us and said we're thinking of you and all of that," Gjerde said. "Yeah, it's a great community."

Anyone with information should contact Baltimore police or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.