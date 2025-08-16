Baltimore brewery targeted during string of burglaries in Hampden

A string of burglaries in Baltimore's Hampden community prompted an investigation on Friday night, police said.

Officers said at least two businesses were burglarized, and a third had property damage.

Brewery targeted

One of the locations impacted was Nepenthe Brewery.

"Kind of surprised, they came through the front door," said customer Michael Kaspar. "They posted on Reddit, so I came in to help support them."

Baltimore police responded to the brewery just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance video from inside the brewery shows at least two suspects behind the bar after smashing the front door.

Nepenthe Brewery was burglarized, according to Baltimore police. CBS News Baltimore

When Chef Andrew Cole came in, officers were already there.

"It looked like they just used a tool to shatter the glass and come through, and they kind of knew where they were going," Cole said.

Other Hampden businesses targeted

Police also responded to a burglary call at Keller's Liquor and Grano's Pasta Bar for destruction of property, where it appears someone tried to smash their door.

Officers did not say if they believe the same suspects are responsible, and are investigating each incident separately.

Community shows support

"Of course, when you see a local business that gets broken into, it's tragic," said customer Alex Kellum. "You don't want to see local businesses suffer because of things like that."

That's why the community said they will continue to come out and support these businesses during the good times and during the bad.

"The support from the Hampden community has been amazing. They reached out immediately, offering help, assistance, trying to start different fundraisers," said Cole.

"It's just important to give back to the community, and the community will give back to you. Just like this establishment, they do a lot for the surrounding area," Kaspar said.

Police are still searching for the burglary suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.