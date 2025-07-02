5 teens arrested for alleged carjacking in North Baltimore, three had on ankle monitors, police say

Five teens were arrested for an alleged carjacking in North Baltimore Tuesday, including three who were on ankle monitors, according to police.

Around 11:08 a.m. on July 1, officers responded to the 900 block of West 36th Street for a report of a carjacking.

When they arrived, they learned that a 41-year-old woman had been approached by a male suspect, who assaulted her and forcefully took her keys from her hand.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the woman to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they put out a vehicle description over the air around 2:20 p.m. and were able to locate the suspects occupying the vehicle in the 1100 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson, Maryland.

Officers arrested two 14-year-old males, a 15-year-old male, a 13-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male. Police learned that three of the five suspects were wearing ankle monitors due to their involvement in prior crimes.

Repeat offenders and crime in Baltimore City

Last week, a 14-year-old repeat offender was arrested for a violent crime spree in Northwest Baltimore.

On June 22 around 6:47 a.m., police said the teen was linked to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Perring Parkway.

In May, the same teen was placed on GPS monitoring for stealing a car, crashing it, and injuring several people.

After that incident, the teen allegedly robbed a grocery delivery driver at gunpoint in the 1200 block of Woodbourne Avenue near The Alameda.

Police see rise in teen arrests

Charges for teen offenders have risen, according to Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

In May, police arrested a 15-year-old repeat offender on GPS monitoring for kidnapping and robbing a 12-year-old victim on his way to school in East Baltimore.

In 2022, 303 teens were arrested and charged with teen offenses in Baltimore City, according to Bates. The number rose to 637 in 2023, and in 2024 it reached 1,126.

How are leaders working to curb youth crime?

Last month, Bates introduced a crime plan that he says is focused on accountability, fairness, and collaboration with city departments.

The plan includes a new prosecution diversion program, which allows an individual facing certain charges to participate in a supervised program instead of facing prosecution.

To fully enact the plan, Bates will need a partnership with the Department of Juvenile Services.