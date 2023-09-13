15-year-old believed to have fired shots in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting arrested

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old believed to have fired shots during the July 2 mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community was arrested at a home on Wednesday.

Investigators believe he fired a weapon at several individuals in the 800 block of Gretna Court during the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party in South Baltimore when 28 people were injured and two young adults - 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi - were killed.

The teen will be charged with 44 offenses, including Attempted First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Loaded Handgun on Person.

"BPD continues to work aggressively and diligently on the criminal investigation into the July 2nd, Brooklyn Homes critical incident," said Baltimore Acting Commissioner Richard Worley. "I want to thank the tireless work of our Homicide Detectives and members of our operations bureau, along with our law enforcement partners and our community. We will continue to follow every lead and pursue all of those that were involved in this incident to bring justice to the families and the Brooklyn Homes community."

Detectives said the 15-year-old male was previously arrested on August 30 for a handgun violation.

"The devastating effects of this act of violence have continued to ripple through our city and especially our Brooklyn community," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "We will continue pursuing justice for our residents, and, while each arrest brings us closer, there is still a long road ahead to heal the trauma this community is experiencing. This is an ongoing, extensive investigation and it remains imperative that every tip and angle is tracked down. I know the detectives are working this case around the clock, with the utmost care and diligence – and I thank them for their work. Together, we can hold those responsible accountable and move forward as a city, committed to building a better, safer Baltimore."

An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested earlier this month for their roles in Baltimore's largest mass shooting.

The 18-year-old, Aaron Brown, is facing 75 charges. He was already in police custody on unrelated charges, Worley said.

The 14-year-old, facing 18 charges, was taken into custody at a local school.

A source told WJZ that the 14-year-old was arrested without incident at Patterson High School.

It's still to be determined if the 14-year-old will be charged as an adult, according to police.

The charges include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and multiple attempted first-degree murder charges.

On August 17, police arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson and charged him with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges.

"It is evident by the continued arrests in this case that law enforcement is committed to ensuring every individual who pulled a trigger at the Brooklyn Day shooting is held accountable for their reckless actions that wreaked havoc on our beloved city," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "My office will continue working with our partners at BPD and the state and federal levels to deliver justice for the victims and their families. While we cannot undo the immense trauma inflicted on the Brooklyn community, we can ensure that these acts of violence are met with swift and certain consequences."

Baltimore City released a 173-page after-action report that detailed police response, including heroism by officers who saved lives, as well as failure to properly respond to the city's largest-ever mass shooting.

WJZ reported on the "Heroes of Harbor Hospital" for treating 19 patients during the "organized chaos."

Police also released this police body-worn camera video. That showed officers providing aid for victims.

The report also documented failures to properly respond to the large, unpermitted event until it was too late, including warnings that it was turning out of control.

The combined report can be found here.

Officials also announced that a reward for arrests had increased to $88,000.

