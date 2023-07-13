Interim commissioner blames lack of judgement, communication leading to Baltimore's mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the department should have been more prepared for the Brooklyn Day block party that turned violent.

He blamed a lack of communication and judgment in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

"There were multiple points at which the public was requesting assistance at which we should have had a broader understanding of what was happening on the ground and we should have requested more resources for the Brooklyn Homes," Worley said. " While we initially believe this incident was mostly caused by a breakdown of intelligence gathering and deficient community policing. As we continue to review, those factors did play a role, but it seems from what we've learned so far, this was an even greater breakdown in communication and judgment that was just unacceptable."

Worley told City Council members on Thursday that police received two calls before 10 p.m. on July 2 in regards to the number of children in the Brooklyn Homes area during the annual event. One of the calls said some were armed.

The Baltimore City Council requested to question several agencies to find out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting that left two dead and 28 others, between the ages of 13 and 28, injured.

Inside City Hall where a council hearing is set to start any minute now. Council members called this meeting to discuss the Brooklyn Mass Shooting. Council members say they have questions for Police as to why this happened & how they can prevent it from happening again @wjz pic.twitter.com/hjlOLICAnf — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) July 13, 2023

City leaders put on the hearing Thursday at Baltimore's City Hall to get a better understanding of how the annual block party with hundreds of people ended in chaos and tragedy.

Worley told the Council the police department should've been actively working to find out when the Brooklyn block party was happening since it is an annual event.

In that case, officers would have been in place, Worley said.

The Council is also expected to hear from the City Housing Authority, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) and the Department of Transportation and Baltimore City Police.

