Brooklyn Homes mass shooting: Mother of slain teen confronts mayor over after-action report, police response

BALTIMORE - Krystal Gonzalez, the mother of Aaliyah Gonzalez, the 18-year-old killed in July's mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes community, is still in pain.

She confronted Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about the failure of police to control crowds and the response to calls that the Brooklyn Day event was spiraling into out-of-control violence.

Baltimore City released the 173-page report Wednesday morning detailing the response to the city's largest mass shooting in history.

"Dispatch started begging police to come there," an emotional Gonzalez said. "Nobody responded, and then I heard you say by the time we got here, the incident had already occurred but it didn't have to occur. Do you understand? It did not have to happen."

Acting Commissioner: “We know we made mistakes.”



“I want to be very clear, this report is the first step. There are now internal investigations taking place because of this.”



In that mass shooting, 28 people between the ages of 13 to 32 were injured. Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi died in the July 2 shooting.

The city's own report found some police supervisors failed to do their jobs, ignored what was going on around them, and did not call for reinforcements.

One resident's emergency complaint that "Hundreds…are armed with guns and knives" received this response from an officer: "We might have to redirect that call to the National Guard then."

Less than 20 minutes before the shooting, the command sent the message: "Monitor only. Don't get drawn in and become a target."

Richard Worley, Baltimore's Acting Police Commissioner, said discipline is coming for the poor response, and several Baltimore Police Department employees have been referred to the Public Integrity Bureau.

The report found that some police supervisors gave very little consideration to the potential public safety concerns of having a crowd the size of 800 to 900 people without sufficient police presence, and they, along with two CitiWatch camera operators, ignored signs of the party.

There were also lapses in intelligence.

Police initially said they had no knowledge of the Brooklyn Day block party despite social media postings and flyers advertising the event recorded by the department's own intelligence.

The report did not lay the blame solely on police.

The Head of the Housing Authority said staff had no knowledge of the party until after 30 people had been shot on their property.

Safe Streets workers allegedly knew the event was happening, even mediating five disputes there, but did not notify anyone because they believed it would not turn violent.

Despite the failures, some officers were praised for saving lives, including an officer who performed first aid on a shooting victim, and then rushed him to the hospital, a heroic effort on that terrifying morning in South Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Union said City leaders are making their officers "scapegoats" for short staffing and failed policies.

"We are 'falling on our sword' because any missteps that occurred that night fall squarely on our shoulders, pushing our District officers into a no-win situation," FOP President Mike Mancuso said.

