Brooklyn Homes mass shooting: 18-year-old, 14-year-old arrested in Baltimore's largest mass shooting

BALTIMORE - Police announced two more arrests in the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting in South Baltimore in early July.

Baltimore authorities and the ATF held a joint press conference Thursday where they said an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old have been charged in the shooting that left 28 injured and two others dead early July 2.

Police said 18-year-old Aaron Brown is facing 75 charges. The 14-year-old was taken into custody at a local school.

The community was hosting its annual "Brooklyn Day" block party, which hundreds attended when shots were fired.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi were killed in the shooting, while 28 others between the ages of 13 and 32 were injured.

On Wednesday, Baltimore City released a 173-page after-action report that detailed police response, including heroism by officers who saved lives, as well as failure to properly respond to the city's largest-ever mass shooting.

WJZ reported on the "Heroes of Harbor Hospital" for treating 19 patients during the "organized chaos."

Police also released this police body-worn camera video. That showed officers providing aid for victims.

The report also documented failures to properly respond to the large, unpermitted event until it was too late, including warnings that it was turning out of control.

The combined report can be found here.

Officials also announced on Wednesday that a reward for arrests had increased to $88,000.

On August 17, police arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson and charged him with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges.

Investigators had previously arrested a 17-year-old boy in July and charged him with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle.

