Reward in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting rises to $88K after release of Baltimore after-action reports

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined the heads of multiple city agencies in a press conference Wednesday after the release of after-action reports on the deadly July mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes.

The compiled report, the mayor's office said, outlines the city's response and identifies recommendations for enhancing public safety preparedness.

Coinciding with the release of the report was a tripling of the reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting, which left two people dead and 28 injured, mostly teenagers. The reward was increased from $28,000 to $88,000.

"That very night when I arrived on the scene I began having a conversation with our Chief Administrative Officer Faith Leach and Commissioner Worley that we needed a detailed, unabashed accounting of what led to this mass shooting and how we responded to it," Scott said.

"As the events of that night and the following days unfolded, it became clear that the accounting should be inclusive of every city agency that played a role," the mayor continued.

The Baltimore Police Department, Housing Authority of Baltimore City, Office of Emergency Management and the Baltimore Fire Department each compiled internal reviews of their responses the night of the shooting.

The 173-page report documents failures to properly respond to the large, unpermitted event until it was too late, including warnings that it was turning out of control.

It also reveals acts of heroism by officers who saved lives, including a newly released police body-worn camera video.

Acting police commissioner Richard Worley says the Public Integrity Bureau is looking to hold some members of the police force accountable, and that one person will not be a scapegoat. There is, however, now a new major in the Southern District.

The report also details the response of the Housing Authority, which says no calls were made to its emergency after-hours hotline during the event. Housing Authority Chief Janet Abrahams said Wednesday an improvement that could be made informing the community of its use.

"We realized that the importance of making sure residents are aware of what that number should be used for and when it should be used was lacking and that our agency will now implement and take every measure necessary to share that information with our residents," Abrahams said.

It also has a response from the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which said Safe Streets workers mediated five disputes that evening and had advance notice of the event but no warnings there would be any violence.

The full combined report can be found here.