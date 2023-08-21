Suspect held without bail in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting that left 28 injured, 2 dead

BALTIMORE -- A man accused of shooting at a group of people in a mass shooting left two people dead and 28 others injured last month in South Baltimore was denied bail Monday.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson last Thursday. He faces seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 related charges, police said.

Gunfire erupted around midnight Sunday at Brooklyn Day on July 1, a long-held annual block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.

Aaliyah Gonzales, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene. Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died at a local hospital. Another 28 people, most of them teenagers, were also injured in the shooting.

According to charging documents, around 9:58 p.m. on July 1, Jackson and two other men parked a silver sedan on 8th Street in the Brooklyn Homes area. Jackson exited the vehicle along with the other men and was seen heading to the 800 block of Gretna Ct. before joining the crowd, according to police.

Later, around 12:30 a.m. on July 2, an initial shooting occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Court, and Jackson fled toward 8th and Stoll Street along with the group of men, according to police.

Surveillance video showed that Jackson was also accompanied by a non-fatal shooting victim from that night.

Charging documents say Jackson began shooting into the 4000 block of 8th Street, shooting five rounds in the direction of seven unknown individuals, who began fleeing in the opposite direction.

Police also said that Jackson was on GPS monitoring for an unrelated matter and that the GPS information corroborates Jackson's placement during the time of the party, and the shooting.

Jackson is the second person to be arrested in connection to the mass shooting, but the first to be charged with opening fire.

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old boy in July and charged him with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle.