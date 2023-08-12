911 tapes show distress, desperation on night of Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- -It has been more than a month since two people were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting at Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes and the city is still trying to figure out how to make sure the tragedy isn't repeated.

The deadly shooting happened in the early hours of July 2. Recently released audio of the 911 calls from that night reveal the terror that people endured as they waited for first responders to arrive amid a barrage of gunfire.

The Baltimore City Council held a postmortem hearing on July 13 to dissect why the Brooklyn Day festivities went so horribly wrong. City agencies faced scrutiny for not having a presence at the annual Brooklyn Day block party.

Both the Baltimore Housing Authority and the police have said they were unaware the massive party was taking place until it was too late.

Also, the hearing revealed that the Baltimore Police Department did not adjust its resources after learning the large-scale party was taking place or receiving 911 calls about it earlier in the night.

Recently released 911 tapes show that people frantically called for help but didn't get it right away. WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner obtained the 911 tapes via a public records request.

Some of the calls stretched up to 10 minutes long with the callers reporting that they had seen no sign of the police or ambulances.

"They need to hurry the **** up. 911 is a ***ing joke in this town, yo," one woman can be heard saying on one of the calls.

No one has been arrested for murder or attempted murder following the shooting.

A second hearing on the Brooklyn Homes shooting is scheduled for September 13.