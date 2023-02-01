ASK A DOC: Dr. Jonathan Thierman on 'tripledemic' hospitalizations
The nation is seeing a tripledemic threat this winter of flu, RSV and COVID-19 that has, at times, overwhelmed hospitals.
We spoke with Dr. Jonathan Thierman, a physician executive in the LifeBridge Health system and President of the medical staff at Northwest Hospital, about what hospitals could be seeing in the coming months.
The ASK A DOC series is part of WJZ's partnership with LifeBridge Health. See more from the series here.
