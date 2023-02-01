ASK A DOC: Dr. Jonathan Thierman on 'tripledemic' hospitalizations

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The nation is seeing a tripledemic threat this winter of flu, RSV and COVID-19 that has, at times, overwhelmed hospitals.

We spoke with Dr. Jonathan Thierman, a physician executive in the LifeBridge Health system and President of the medical staff at Northwest Hospital, about what hospitals could be seeing in the coming months.

