WikiLeaks
Latest
Rape claim investigation into Assange dropped
Swedish prosecutor "decided to discontinue" 7-year probe into allegations of rape against WikiLeaks founder
CIA looks for WikiLeaks source
The CIA and FBI are searching for an insider who leaked sensitive information to WikiLeaks. CBS News homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
CIA, FBI launch manhunt for insider who leaked top-secret documents
Leak exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smart phones, smart TVs and computer systems
CIA hunts for traitor who gave top-secret documents to WikiLeaks
CBS News has learned that the CIA and FBI have launched a manhunt for a traitor who leaked top-secret documents that were published by WikiLeaks in March. The trove exposed CIA tools used to breach smart phones and other devices. Jeff Pegues reports.
WikiLeaks responds to CIA director's criticisms
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange responded to CIA Director Mike Pompeo's comments criticizing the organization
CIA director Pompeo slams WikiLeaks as "hostile"
In his first public remarks as CIA director, Mike Pompeo came out swinging at WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, accusing them of working with Russia to leak stolen information from Hillary Clinton's campaign officials. Nancy Cordes reports.
CIA director accuses WikiLeaks of working with Russia
CIA Director Mike Pompeo accused WikiLeaks of working directly with Russian intelligence to release emails stolen from the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton. Nancy Cordes reports.
Michael Morell: CIA trove on WikiLeaks “an inside job”
Former deputy director of intel agency says senior CIA leadership, Congress should be asking about any red flags missed
Julian Assange says WikiLeaks will work with tech companies
On a video stream with reporters, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his group will work with technology companies to help defend them against the Central Intelligence Agency's hacking tools. Jeff Pegues has more.
Assange says WikiLeaks to help tech firms thwart CIA hacking
As FBI probes apparent leak of CIA’s tricks to hack tech devices, foreign spy agency dismisses Assange as dishonest and vows to continue work
FBI launches probe into WikiLeaks' alleged CIA documents
The FBI has launched an investigation into the theft of alleged CIA documents and their posting on WikiLeaks Tuesday. They apparently detail some of the CIA's cyber tools, including how the agency can allegedly access smart phones, TVs and even cars. Jeff Pegues reports on the CIA's response.
Was the WikiLeaks CIA data dump an inside job?
WikiLeaks says a former U.S. contractor leaked them the alleged CIA documents they published this week. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss what that means for the agency.
WikiLeaks appears to reveal classified CIA techniques
The CIA is saying next to nothing about a massive WikiLeaks dump of thousands of alleged highly-classified documents. But others compare it to the security breaches engineered by Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning. The secret files apparently show how the CIA can hack into common electronic devices. Jeff Pegues reports.
WikiLeaks releases CIA hacking documents "Vault 7"
WikiLieaks published a cache of CIA documents codenamed "Vault 7" that appear to reveal cyberespionage tools the intelligence community can use to monitor people. One notable detail outlines the ability to hack cell phones. Jeff Pegues reports.
WikiLeaks posts trove of CIA documents detailing hacking tools
The dump represents yet another catastrophic breach for the U.S. intelligence community
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence
Chelsea Manning was convicted in 2013 in military court for providing to WikiLeaks more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents
Chelsea Manning asks Obama to commute her sentence
Transgender soldier is six years into a 35-year sentence for leaking classified intel
Date set for Assange to face questions over alleged rape
WikiLeaks founder to be interviewed for Swedish officials at embassy in London where he's been hiding for 4 years
WikiLeaks: "Significant" leak on election, Google coming
Internet publisher dismisses claims he intends to do harm to Hillary Clinton, says she and Trump are “tormented” by ambition
Court won't drop Julian Assange rape investigation
Swedish appeals court deals fresh legal blow to WikiLeaks founder, who will likely face questions over alleged 2010 assault soon
Private lives are collateral damage of WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks is under fire for revealing private details of teenage rape victims, homosexuals under oppressive regimes, children, and more
After 4 years in hiding, Assange to be questioned over alleged rape
WikiLeaks founder sought refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012, but now Swedish prosecutors will be let in
-
Wikileaks' Assange: More material concerning U.S. election could be released
Wikileaks founder suggests the emails already leaked have spread quickly because of widespread interest in U.S. election
-
WikiLeaks whistleblower Manning tried suicide, lawyers say
Soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning is serving 35-year sentence for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks
-
Assange gets some company in London hiding spot
After almost 4 years avoiding arrest at the Ecuadorean Embassy, WikiLeaks founder's kids send him a pet