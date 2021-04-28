Live

Was the WikiLeaks CIA data dump an inside job?

WikiLeaks says a former U.S. contractor leaked them the alleged CIA documents they published this week. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss what that means for the agency.
