Work week in North Texas ends warm with clear, sunny skies

The work week is closing out with beautiful spring weather across North Texas.

The weak front that moved through on Thursday is still sliding south into Central Texas. Behind it, North Texas is enjoying slightly cooler and drier air—just enough to knock a few degrees off the forecast afternoon highs and perfect for the first day of the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival.

CBS News Texas

Expect temperatures on Friday in the mid-70s to low 80s, with low humidity and a light northeast breeze. It's the kind of day that makes you want to spend time outside.

CBS News Texas

As North Texas heads into the weekend, those southerly winds return overnight into Saturday, bringing a little more warmth and humidity back with them. Some weather models are hinting at a few isolated showers Saturday morning, but the atmosphere looks too dry to support any real rain, so the forecast remains dry.

This is making for a great weekend if you want to head to the Ennis Blue Bonnet Festival.

CBS News Texas

Saturday will feel a bit more like early summer, with highs in the upper 70s to 80s across the area and breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

CBS News Texas

By Sunday, it is going to get hot, with near record-high temperatures.

CBS News Texas