Work week ends warm in North Texas before a cold front moves in

Friday in North Texas is warmer than earlier this week, but a cold front is on the way and will drop temperatures over the weekend.

Friday morning started mild due to southerly winds and plenty of cloud cover we saw overnight. The clouds will be out by sunrise, leaving North Texas with a bright start to the day.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s but the dry cold front moving through drops temperatures into the 40s by tonight and 60s by the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, it will be great for any outdoor plans – expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions both days. Temperatures are still trending around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Looking ahead to next week, another ridge builds and will allow temperatures to rise up to near record highs on Tuesday. After that, North Texas will finally have the best chance of rain in some time by midweek.

The timing of this system may still change, but as of now, rain and rumbles could move in as soon as Wednesday late afternoon, and linger into Thursday morning. Although it has been very dry, the DFW Metroplex is not under any drought conditions, while other parts of North Texas are, mainly closer to the Red River Counties. Parts of South Texas are under extreme drought conditions.