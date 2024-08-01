Arlington police investigating multi-car crash witnesses say was caused by road rage

ARLINGTON — An apparent road rage incident led to a major accident involving five vehicles on I-20 in Arlington Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Arlington police were called to the eastbound lanes of I-20 between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

"When officers got there, they noticed a car on its side, traffic pretty much at a standstill," Sgt. Alex Rosado said.

Two people were injured but are expected to be okay. Witnesses told officers this all stemmed from road rage, one driver attempting to brake check another.

"It just happened yesterday morning, so there is a lot to go through," Rosado said.

As investigators work to find out more, they want you to know you can call this hotline, (817) 459-5389, to report aggressive drivers.

"If you do see or encounter an aggressive driver, we ask that you don't engage that person," Rosado said. "If we have a license plate there's actually a lot we can do. We can track down the driver."

The department will sometimes send a letter to the driver, letting them they've been suspected of aggressive driving and it's been noted.

Additionally, APD says every week they're doing traffic enforcement on the city's major highways like I-20, I-30 and 360. They're looking for aggressive drivers.