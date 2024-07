Multi-vehicle wreck leads to closure on I-20 in Arlington

Multi-vehicle wreck leads to closure on I-20 in Arlington

Multi-vehicle wreck leads to closure on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON – An accident involving multiple vehicles caused a portion of I-20 to shut down Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Transportation

Arlington police said the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

As a result, all eastbound lanes of I-20 shut down in the area.

Two vehicles overturned, APD said. There is no information about injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.