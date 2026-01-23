Flight cancellations begin at DFW, Love Field airports ahead of winter storm

Even before the winter storm arrives in North Texas, flight cancellations at both major airports in North Texas are starting to pile up.

As of 9 a.m., more than 100 flights into and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Friday have been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. At Love Field 42, flights scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

The bigger disruption to air travel will come Saturday, as sleet, freezing rain and snow will fall across the region.

More than 1,000 flights into or out of DFW on Saturday have already been canceled; For Love Field, it is 139.

Airlines have issued travel waivers to affected passengers, allowing for free flight changes. Fort Worth-based American Airlines said it is "repositioning aircraft, aligning crew resources and reinforcing staffing at key airports while coordinating with our partners to help minimize disruption and set the stage for a fast, safe recovery once conditions improve."

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines warned that rebooking may take time due to the size and severity of the storm. "We are actively working to secure your new itinerary and appreciate your patience," the airline said on its travel advisory.