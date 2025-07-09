Volunteer pilots fly shelter animals from Central Texas to Fort Worth, freeing up kennels after flooding

In the midst of all the rescues in the Texas Hill Country following the devastating floods, pets are also being rescued.

Wings of Rescue, a group of volunteer pilots that transport at-risk dogs and cats, flew a plane full of dozens of animals to Fort Worth, hoping they can find a home after this tragedy.

A catastrophic natural disaster, like what's happening in the Hill Country, is exactly where Wings of Rescue steps in. Now that there are pets in Fort Worth, it opens up more space in shelters in Central Texas for pets still being rescued.

Each and every animal was unloaded from the aircraft before some were transported to the Humane Society of North Texas. The remaining ones will continue their journey to Utah.

Cassie Davidson with Wings of Rescue said she hopes the pets can be reunited with their families.

"I cannot imagine holding onto my dog or my car and it being sucked out of my arms with these floods. It makes me cry," she said. "We are pulling shelter pets and opening kennel space so that families can be reunited with their lost and found pets. Why wouldn't we step up to do that?"

On Thursday, a flight from San Angelo will land in Fort Worth and those pets from the flood will be taken to the Humane Society of North Texas.