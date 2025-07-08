Young Texans turn grief into action after deadly Central Texas floods

After deadly flooding devastated parts of Kerr County, grief has rippled far beyond the disaster zone, even reaching some of the state's youngest residents. In the wake of tragedy, children across Texas are finding ways to help, turning their sadness into service for those affected.

In Dallas, 7-year-old Hadley Grizzaffi was deeply moved when her mother explained what had happened in Kerr County — the homes destroyed, the lives lost, and the children who would never come home.

"When my mom told me, I was kind of sad," Hadley said. "I wanted to help the families."

A lemonade stand with heart

Instead of sitting in that sadness, she grabbed a marker, made a sign and set up a table with her two best friends. Their goal: to raise money for flood relief. Hadley used her lunchbox as a cashbox, and the girls spent the day asking neighbors to donate. By the end of the day, they had raised $600 for the Kerr County Relief Fund.

"She said, 'Mom, I have an idea,' and I dropped what I was doing and said, 'Absolutely, let's make it happen,'" said her mother, Annie Grizzaffi.

The experience gave Hadley a sense of purpose.

"I think it's helped her process what happened," Grizzaffi said.

Finding peace through creativity

Nearly 300 miles away in Beaumont, 17-year-old Genni Gagne had a similar reaction to the news out of Kerr County.

"I was devastated doing nothing," Gagne said.

She found her own way to cope — by making rosaries by hand. She gathered her friends and got to work, creating one-of-a-kind pieces bead by bead.

"I grabbed all the string and stuff and just started making them," she said.

Turning pain into purpose

So far, Gagne has made and sold more than 300 rosaries, raising over $3,000 for flood relief. She said the act of creating something has helped her heal.

"Truly, it's been a way to grieve for me," Gagne said. "I find so much peace in it, just sitting and doing something with my hands, pouring my love into it."

They may not fully understand the depth of the loss, but these young Texans have shown that even in the face of unimaginable tragedy, compassion and action can make a difference.