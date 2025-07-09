Why are flags in Texas at half-staff? Honoring Central Texas flooding victims

Volunteers step up as search and rescue efforts continue in Central Texas

Volunteers step up as search and rescue efforts continue in Central Texas

Volunteers step up as search and rescue efforts continue in Central Texas

Texas flags are flying at half-staff across the state through this weekend to honor the people who died in the devastating floods in Central Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott wrote a letter Wednesday morning instructing flags on state property to immediately be lowered statewide.

"Countless lives have been lost during this horrific event and an unbelievable amount of physical and emotional damage has been sustained throughout the state. It is therefore fitting that flags be lowered to half-staff to assist in mourning, remembrance, and recovery from this terrible disaster," the letter said.

Abbott also encouraged others who fly the flag to do the same.

In a separate statement, Abbott said, "Cecilia and I continue to pray for their loved ones as they grieve this unimaginable loss and urge all Texans to continue praying for all impacted by this devastation. Texas stands united in mourning and in our resolve to support those who strive to heal and recover. May God bring comfort to every family affected and strength to the thousands of first responders still working on the ground."

Flags should be returned to full-staff at sunrise on Monday, July 14, Abbott said.