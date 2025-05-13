Who is Cooper Flagg? Dallas Mavericks expected to make Duke star the No. 1 draft pick

After the Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA draft lottery Monday for the first time in franchise history, the excitement was palpable because now the organization has the chance to select Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Fans have been defeated recently following the trade of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury this past season. Mavs GM Nico Harrison, who said he doesn't regret the Doncic trade, has faced ample backlash and calls to be fired.

But Monday night, some fans, along with the Mavs organization, breathed a little easier after learning of the opportunity to acquire Flagg. There are already pictures circulating social media featuring Flagg, Anthony Davis and Irving as the new big 3 for the Mavs.

Can Cooper Flagg right the ship in Dallas?

Flagg, an 18-year-old freshman, had a breakout season with the University of Duke and led the team to the Final Four. He's only the fourth freshman to be named The Associated Press national player of the year.

Duke announced in April via social media that Flagg was entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward from Newport, Maine, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals to lead the Blue Devils in each category.

He shot 48% from the field, 39% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line.

Flagg's a versatile threat who showed the ability to thrive as a scorer, playmaker and defender during his lone season with the Blue Devils.

"His highlights, his statistics, the ways he impacted the game on both ends of the floor, really in every category, was off the charts — as good of a freshman season that a guy has had here," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said in a social media video from the program about Flagg's NBA declaration.

"But to me, the separator and the joy of coaching Cooper is the person he was every day, the teammate that he was — never about statistics or anything other than creating an environment and helping his team to win."

Flagg was the third Duke player to announce an early exit for the NBA, joining freshman wing Kon Knueppel and junior guard Tyrese Proctor.

Cooper Flagg has experience with NBA players already

Last summer, Flagg at 17 years old, was part of the select team brought in to scrimmage against the U.S. Olympic team, who went on to win gold.

"I don't know who we're going to take, but should we take him, I think his resume is pretty strong," Dallas CEO Rick Welts said. "Every time he's put in a situation that everyone wondered if he could succeed, he's succeeded and then some."