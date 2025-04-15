Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison says "there's no regrets" on trading Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison, along with the team's CEO Rick Welts, addressed the media in a private roundtable discussion on Monday for the first time since trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

Harrison said he has no regrets trading the Mavs' superstar, despite backlash not only across the sports world but among Dallas fans.

"There's no regrets on the trade," Harrison said during a round table discussion. "Part of it is doing the best thing for the Mavs."

Harrison said he believes the team post-trade, which was intended to be on the floor before all of the injuries, is a "championship team." He added that once everyone is at full strength, the team will have one of the strongest frontlines in the NBA.

Harrison said every trade he's done has been met with scrutiny.

Since Doncic's trade, fans have shared their outrage online, outside and inside the team's home arena, American Airlines Center, holding signs and shouting "fire Nico."

Harrison believes that Doncic is extremely talented, but doubled down in saying the trade "was the best decision going forward."

Welts said in his 47 years in his role, he's never seen a more passionate fanbase than Dallas. "We hear them. It's on us to win back their trust," he said. "This story is unfinished. We understand the pain."

But Welts said he's optimistic for the future of the franchise.

Doncic, who played in his first game in Dallas since his trade last week, was emotional on his return. He entered the AAC to cheers and T-shirts with "Hvala za vse" across the front, which translates to "thank you for everything."

He was also brought to tears when a tribute video of his time with the Mavs played after the rest of the Lakers' starting lineup had been introduced.

Doncic had been the face of the Mavs, and he was the NBA scoring champion last season when Dallas made it to the NBA Finals. The 2019 rookie of the year had two seasons left on his contract before the trade in February 2025, in a package that brought Anthony Davis to Dallas.

Following Doncic's return to Dallas, he told reporters he had a little more closure. Sadly, Mavs fans... he, too, has to turn the page.

"I spent a lot of time here. Great moments," Doncic said. "But ... I got to focus on different things now."