Wednesday in North Texas warms up before another cool down

It was another cold start to the day, Wednesday and with breezy winds, "feels-like" temperatures early were in the 30s.

By this afternoon, North Texas warms back into the lower 60s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.

CBS News Texas

By tomorrow, the next cold front will have moved through, bringing cooler highs in the 40s, along with the chance for hit-and-miss showers throughout the day.

CBS News Texas

After Thursday, it's basically a rollercoaster of temperatures and dry conditions into next week. The weekend looks to be seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another cold front moves through on Sunday, which will drop morning temperatures on Monday into the 30s.