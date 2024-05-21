Watch CBS News
Weather Alerts issued for North Texas Wednesday and Thursday

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — For the fourth day in a row, the high temperature for the metroplex reached 90° or higher. We now are at the fifth warmest May on record to date.

The warm and humid conditions continue Wednesday with high temperatures forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s again. We see more cloud cover in place ahead of a cold front that will move into North Texas in the late morning hours into the early afternoon. The front will help storm development coupled with the dryline so we have issued alerts for Wednesday and Thursday.  

All severe weather parameters are possible on Wednesday so stay alert to the First Alert Forecast. 

Large hail, damaging winds with localized flooding are the main threats but there is a low tornado threat. The Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas under a Level 3 Enhanced risk of severe storms.  

The cold front enters our northwest counties in the late morning hours and stalls over North Texas in the early afternoon. Wherever the front stalls will be the area of concern for the storms to develop.  

The timing of the storms looks to be late morning through the early evening hours. We can't rule out the chance of some strong to severe storms into the 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. time frame but they should be weakening.  

Thursday, the front lifts back north as a warm front and, depending on the frontal position along with the dryline, we could see more showers and storms with large hail and damaging winds possible. 

After Thursday, turn our attention to Memorial Day weekend and the hot and humid conditions in the forecast. There is a potential heat advisory this weekend, especially from Sunday to Monday. We will see feels-like temperatures above 100° Friday through Monday.

While celebrating the long weekend, stay hydrated and take breaks in the A/C if possible. The rain chances drop to about 20% Saturday through Monday but stay weather-aware in lake areas.

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 8:46 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

