WB I-20 to remain closed after fatal car crash
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have died after their vehicles crashed into each other on I-20.
It happened in the 11500 block of westbound I-20 Friday around 6 p.m. When Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies arrived, Good Samaritans were performing CPR on the two victims.
Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
TCSO says westbound I-20 will remain closed for several hours while the scene is active.
Identities of the victims have not been released.
