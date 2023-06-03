WB I-20 to remain closed after fatal car crash

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have died after their vehicles crashed into each other on I-20.

It happened in the 11500 block of westbound I-20 Friday around 6 p.m. When Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies arrived, Good Samaritans were performing CPR on the two victims.

Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

TCSO says westbound I-20 will remain closed for several hours while the scene is active.

Identities of the victims have not been released.