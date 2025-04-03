Watch live: Texas House committee meeting on school choice, funding proposals

The Texas House Public Education Committee is meeting in Austin this Thursday to vote on school choice and school funding bills that, if approved, would allocate taxpayer dollars to help families pay for private school tuition.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but Chairman Brad Buckley delayed the meeting so lawmakers could consider proposed changes.

First on the agenda was HB 3, the school funding measure that originated in the House. The committee passed it by a vote of 13-2.

Then the committee is now discussing SB 2, the Senate's version of school choice legislation that already passed the upper chamber. It is also expected to pass with some changes.

The bills will then head to the full House for consideration. If the House approves the bills, members of both chambers will negotiate on any differences and vote on the bills again.

At the beginning of the meeting, Democratic Rep. James Talarico, an outspoken opponent of private school vouchers, objected to the fact that the meeting was not being live-streamed on official government feeds. Buckley said the hearing was being conducted under House rules, and pointed out that he allowed television cameras into the room.

CBS News Texas is streaming the meeting on the CBS News App, Pluto TV, the CBS News Texas YouTube channel, available on any device.