Texas House committee meeting on school choice moved to Thursday

A Texas House committee Tuesday meeting on school choice, a proposal that would provide eligible families with public funds to help pay for private school tuition, was abruptly canceled and moved to Thursday.

"I made a commitment to members that they would have ample time to review and digest the changes in the committee substitute and the district runs. Due to the fact that the runs were received late this evening, I intend to honor my commitment to the members by rescheduling the committee's formal meeting until Thursday," Education Board Chairman Brad Buckley said in a statement.

Under the education savings account plan, most students would receive just over $10,000, with higher amounts available for those with disabilities. Homeschooling families could receive up to $2,000.

Gov. Greg Abbott said last month he believes his school choice bill will pass. He made his comments at a private school in Plano on March 18, where he again pushed for the $1 billion plan to spend taxpayer money so students can attend private school.

"I look forward to the bill being voted out of the Texas House committee either later this week or probably next week, then hitting the House floor sometime in early April and getting it passed," Abbott said.

The governor toured St. Timothy Christian Academy in Plano as House Democratic lawmakers continue to sharply criticize the plan, saying giving taxpayer money for students to attend private school will hurt public schools.