Warmer temps and sunshine ahead as rain moves out of North Texas

By McKenna King

/ CBS Texas

Rain clears out, leaving North Texas with a week of sunny skies
Rain clears out, leaving North Texas with a week of sunny skies 02:39

A weak disturbance is passing through North Texas this morning, bringing rain to parts of the area.

This system will continue tracking eastward, moving the rain out of the Metroplex by late morning. However, eastern counties may continue to experience some light, scattered rain into the afternoon.

The morning will start with some cloud coverage thanks to that disturbance, but clouds will break as the rain exits, giving way to afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to warm this afternoon, with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s across North Texas, just a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year.

thumbnail-sunday-highs.png
CBS News Texas

By Monday, however, temperatures return to above average. Monday morning lows start in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and highs top out near 70 degrees for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Sunshine will kick off the week, warming Tuesday's highs into the mid 70s.

A few clouds return midweek, with a bit of a breeze Wednesday.

Highs top out in the lower 70s Wednesday as a dry cold front advances through the region. That front drops temps back into the middle 60s by Thursday.

North Texas warms back into the 70s to end the workweek and kick off the next weekend.

thumbnail-7day-am.png
CBS News Texas

