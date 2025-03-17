Watch CBS News
Warm, windy, dry conditions across North Texas prompt fire weather warnings to the west

By Jeff Ray

CBS Texas

Gusty winds in store for North Texas
Gusty winds in store for North Texas 02:24

The work week in North Texas is starting out warm, windy and dry.

A red flag warning is in effect for counties to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth. Winds will blow out of the south and southwest at 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

wx1.png
CBS News Texas

A fire weather watch with elevated conditions leading to fire risk will be in effect for western counties on Tuesday. There is a chance this could be extended into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

After some cooler weather this weekend, North Texas goes right back to well-above-normal highs for Monday afternoon and Tuesday. A front arrives Wednesday morning bringing stronger and drier winds out of the northwest.

There are burn bans in place for some North Texas counties. Remember to avoid outdoor burning this week and wait on some rain to help the situation.

wx4.png
CBS News Texas

There was some serious dust with strong winds in North Texas last week. Expect more dust to return late Tuesday night and be around briefly Wednesday morning before a cold front sweeps through.

wx5.png
CBS News Texas

Smoke from large fires down in Mexico might also reach the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This strong south, southwest wind could bring it to North Texas just as the cold front approaches.

Gusts are expected to hit at least 40 mph Tuesday afternoon, increasing the fire risk for everyone. The winds stay strong overnight into Wednesday. Behind the front, even stronger winds are possible.

We'll have some cooler weather on Wednesday and Thursday as highs return to normal. By Friday, winds pick right back up and fire danger returns. Temperatures will be in the 80s again next weekend with rain chances finally showing up again on Sunday.

wx6.png
CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

