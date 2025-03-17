Warm, windy, dry conditions across North Texas prompt fire weather warnings to the west

The work week in North Texas is starting out warm, windy and dry.

A red flag warning is in effect for counties to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth. Winds will blow out of the south and southwest at 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A fire weather watch with elevated conditions leading to fire risk will be in effect for western counties on Tuesday. There is a chance this could be extended into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

After some cooler weather this weekend, North Texas goes right back to well-above-normal highs for Monday afternoon and Tuesday. A front arrives Wednesday morning bringing stronger and drier winds out of the northwest.

There are burn bans in place for some North Texas counties. Remember to avoid outdoor burning this week and wait on some rain to help the situation.

There was some serious dust with strong winds in North Texas last week. Expect more dust to return late Tuesday night and be around briefly Wednesday morning before a cold front sweeps through.

Smoke from large fires down in Mexico might also reach the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This strong south, southwest wind could bring it to North Texas just as the cold front approaches.

Gusts are expected to hit at least 40 mph Tuesday afternoon, increasing the fire risk for everyone. The winds stay strong overnight into Wednesday. Behind the front, even stronger winds are possible.

We'll have some cooler weather on Wednesday and Thursday as highs return to normal. By Friday, winds pick right back up and fire danger returns. Temperatures will be in the 80s again next weekend with rain chances finally showing up again on Sunday.

