Warm weekend ahead with temps near or above 90 degrees on Sunday in North Texas

Our beautiful, dry, warm stretch across North Texas stretches right into the weekend.

Winds shift more southerly by Saturday, sending highs back into the low to middle 80s, with a slight breeze.

By Sunday, we heat up, with highs in the lower 90s for the metroplex.

Some of our western spots will near the triple digits Sunday afternoon. This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure to our south, which is keeping things very warm for the southwestern portion of the country.

That ridge of high pressure starts to weaken slightly into the first of next week, allowing the passage of a weak, dry cold front into Monday. This drops temps into the 80s Monday, the 70s Tuesday, followed by another late-week warm-up.

Rain chances look to remain minimal at best through the next workweek, with only isolated shower chances Thursday into Friday.

Development may be limited, however, by our capping inversion. It's something we'll watch as it approaches.

The Climate Prediction Center is starting to pick up on more moisture entering North Texas with a change in the weather pattern later this month.

As always, the First Alert Weather team will bring you the most up-to-date information. Have a great weekend!