Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm weekend ahead with temps near or above 90 degrees on Sunday in North Texas

By McKenna King

/ CBS Texas

Warm weekend ahead with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in North Texas
Warm weekend ahead with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in North Texas 02:47

Our beautiful, dry, warm stretch across North Texas stretches right into the weekend.

Winds shift more southerly by Saturday, sending highs back into the low to middle 80s, with a slight breeze.

download.png

By Sunday, we heat up, with highs in the lower 90s for the metroplex.

download.png

Some of our western spots will near the triple digits Sunday afternoon. This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure to our south, which is keeping things very warm for the southwestern portion of the country.

thumbnail-sun-graf.png

That ridge of high pressure starts to weaken slightly into the first of next week, allowing the passage of a weak, dry cold front into Monday. This drops temps into the 80s Monday, the 70s Tuesday, followed by another late-week warm-up.

Rain chances look to remain minimal at best through the next workweek, with only isolated shower chances Thursday into Friday.
Development may be limited, however, by our capping inversion. It's something we'll watch as it approaches.

The Climate Prediction Center is starting to pick up on more moisture entering North Texas with a change in the weather pattern later this month.

download.png

As always, the First Alert Weather team will bring you the most up-to-date information. Have a great weekend! 

download.png

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.