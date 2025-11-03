Warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine this week in North Texas

Monday morning started crisp with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s across North Texas.

Don't let the cool morning fool you – afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Cities to the west of I-35 could reach the 80s.

Expect sunshine all day long and winds coming from the south at 5-15 mph.

CBS News Texas

A ridge of high pressure is dominating in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which is keeping the weather pattern dry, sunny and warmer than average. This trend will continue through the rest of the work week. Highs by the end of the week will be in the 80s.

Breezy conditions will be expected on Tuesday and Thursday, with winds coming from the south, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Two cold fronts are expected this weekend. The first is a weak front on Friday and the second is a stronger front on Saturday. The systems will usher in a dry and colder airmass, dipping temperatures back near normal by Sunday.