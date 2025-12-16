Warmer temperatures greet North Texans after chilly mornings

North Texas temperatures Tuesday morning are above freezing with the help of cloud cover and southerly winds.

Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s with "feels-like" temperatures in the upper 30s. Expect mainly cloudy and breezy winds at times with highs around the 60-degree mark for most.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, clouds thin out some on Wednesday and there is a very small shower/sprinkle chance for areas to the east. Overall, there are no big rain chances across the DFW Metroplex for at least the next 7-10 days, which will be great for those planning on traveling for the holiday.

The main story is the unseasonal warm temperatures. With the exception of a dry cold front cooling North Texas down to the mid to upper 30s Friday morning, temperatures will continue to trend well above average. By Saturday, temperatures will be near record highs and the latest model runs have been trending evening warmer for Christmas – 80 degrees for some will not be out of the question.