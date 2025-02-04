Cloudy & cooler Tuesday, back to Spring-like weather on Wednesday

Tuesday starts out warm and muggy across North Texas

Low clouds and fog developed overnight across North Texas, leading to a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m. for some counties.

Visibility dropped to half a mile or less during the Tuesday morning commute.

Clouds will linger all day Tuesday with some mist possible from time to time.

A cold front is sliding into the area from the northwest and will keep temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth the 60s on Tuesday.

The front is making it further south than previously forecast, leading to a northerly breeze and cooler temperatures.

There will be a significant temperature gradient in North Texas Tuesday with upper 50s for highs in northwest areas, and mid to upper 70s to the southeast.

The front will retreat north on Wednesday, returning breezy southerly winds and warmer temperatures to the area.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies and some fog, but skies clear for afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Near-record high temperatures return Thursday through Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

A strong cold front will arrive Sunday, bringing winter weather back to the area with seasonal highs in the mid-50s.

Some rain showers are possible with the front Sunday and continuing into Monday.

