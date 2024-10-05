Watch CBS News
Warm, dry weather sticks around through the weekend before a cold front arrives to North Texas

By Jeff Ray

Warm, dry days continue across North Texas
Warm, dry days continue across North Texas 02:59

North Texans will feel little day-to-day change in the forecast this weekend. 

Above-normal high temperatures and sunny days are in store for both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a little cooler on Monday, but the State Fair of Texas continues to enjoy a run of late-summer days and lovely evenings on the Midway.

Trouble is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. As of Saturday morning, there was much more model consensus on a developing tropical depression. It should become one by Sunday afternoon. 

The GRAF model has a clear rotating eyewall forming by tomorrow night. By Monday, the National Hurricane Center is thinking it could reach tropical storm status ("Milton"). This storm is heading for the hard-hit western coast of Florida, arriving sometime on Wednesday if any of the long-range forecast models are to be believed.

How strong will Milton be by Wednesday? A Category 1 hurricane isn't out of the question. This will become the weather story of the week as it unfolds over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, back at home, a weak cold front comes through here on Monday. It'll turn the winds to the north, knock down the humidity some and lower daytime highs about 5 degrees or so

These are still highs above-average and the front won't bring any rain chances. This might all change by the end of next weekend, there is some indication that a significant weather system is coming that could bring storms and more typical Fall temperatures. Until then, enjoy the warm, dry days.

Jeff Ray
