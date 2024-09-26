Get ready for the 2024 State Fair of Texas: What you need to know

Sunny skies and warm weather welcome visitors to the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS – Before diving into the food, rides, games, live entertainment, exhibits, parades, fireworks and football at this year's State Fair of Texas, acquaint yourself with what you'll need, what's allowed, and the essential dos and don'ts.

A little preparation could go a long way in ensuring you have a smooth and enjoyable experience.

The State Fair runs from Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 20.

Something to pay particular attention to during the fair's 24-day run is Attorney General Ken Paxton's continued attempt to block the State Fair's rule on guns. Earlier this week, an appeals court denied Paxton's attempt. The Texas Supreme Court followed suit on Thursday.

Meanwhile, here's your guide to making the most of your visit:

When are the State Fair's hours?

Sundays – Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Last entry at 9 p.m.)

Parking Gates & Ticket Booths:

Open daily at 9 a.m.

Ticket prices?

Adults: $15-$25

Monday - Thursday: $15

Friday: $20

Saturday and Sunday: $25

Child (ages 3 to 12): $10-$18

Monday - Thursday: $10

Friday: $15

Saturday and Sunday: $18

Child two and younger: FREE

Senior (ages 60 and older): $5-$18

Monday - Wednesday: $10

Friday: $15

Saturday and Thursday: $18

Seniors ½ price every Thursday: $5

State Fair Season Pass & Packages: Season Pass: $60 (includes free gear, discounts, a bring-a-friend ticket, and more) Combo packages available

Group Discount: Advance discount tickets are available for groups of more than 25 people.



All adults pay child's prices at the State Fair of Texas after 5 p.m.

How much to park?

Main Parking Lot: Enter at Gate 2, 925 S. Haskell, Dallas

Cost: $30 per space at official fair lots

Bicycle racks are available at Gates 5, 6, and 11 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Disabled Parking: Requires a designated license plate or hang tag

Overnight Parking: Prohibited except for the University of Texas vs. University of Oklahoma weekend in designated RV lots on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Payment: Cash or credit card at the gate unless prepaid

What are coupons?

At the State Fair of Texas, coupons are the primary form of currency. Each coupon is valued at $1, making it easy to budget for your fun. For instance, if a ride costs 6 coupons, that's equivalent to $6.

What should I wear?

Recommended Attire: Comfortable clothing, walking shoes or cowboy boots, and weather-appropriate outfits

Required Attire: Shoes and shirts must always be worn

Encouraged Attire: Texas-themed shirts and hats

Inappropriate Attire:

Clothing with obscene language or graphics

Excessively revealing clothing

Costumes or masks (unless for medical purposes) for guests 12 years or older

Costumes with weapon-like accessories

Masks that cover the entire head and face (eyes must be visible)

Additional Notes:

Clothing with multiple layers may be subject to search

The Fair reserves the right to deny admission or remove guests with inappropriate attire

Guests are encouraged to use discretion and common sense to maintain a family-friendly environment.

Can I use cash/credit card to buy food, ride a ride or play a game?

No.

Payment methods include:

Coupons: Used for food, beverages, rides and games

Cash/Credit Card: Required for purchases from shopping exhibitors

Can unused coupons be exchanged for money?

No. They cannot be exchanged for money, but they are valid year after year and never expire

Cost of rides and games?

Rides: Most range from six to 12 coupons; kiddie rides on the Kidway are fewer than six coupons

Games: Range from 3-20 coupons

Pricing: Set by individual small businesses on the Midway

Special Note: Every child wins a prize when playing select games on the Midway

Can I bring my pet?

Pets aren't allowed, but service animals are permitted for individuals with disabilities. To be allowed, for example, a dog must be trained to perform tasks related to the disability.

Requirements: Must remain on a leash or harness and not be left unattended

Owner Responsibility: Owners are responsible for their service animal's behavior; disruptive behavior may result in removal from the Fair

Accommodations: No accommodations for pets at the fairgrounds

Can I bring selfie sticks, tripods, etc., to the fair?

Selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, and similar items (unless credentialed through the PR office) are prohibited. Use of prohibited items will result in confiscation and possible removal from the Fair.

Can I ride a bicycle, skateboard or rollerblade?

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates and other wheeled forms of transportation aren't allowed. Exceptions are wagons used for transporting small children.

After 5 p.m. minors policy?

Starting at 5 p.m. daily, minors aged 17 and under must be with a parent, guardian or chaperone (age 21+). One adult can accompany up to six minors.

Can I bring any weapons to the fair?

Prohibited items at the State Fair include firearms (concealed and open carry), knives with blades over 5.5 inches, clubs, explosive devices, ammunition, chemical dispensing devices and replicas or hoaxes.

Can a licensed peace officer bring their firearm?

Yes. Whether on or off duty, peace officers from any jurisdiction must provide the appropriate credentials to the Dallas Police Officer posted at the entry gate for verification.

Is there a bag policy for fairgoers?

Yes.

Approved Bags:

Bags and soft-shell coolers 9" x 10" x 12" or smaller



Medical bags and parenting/childcare bags (no size restriction but will be searched)

Cotton Bowl Games:

Clear-bag policy in effect



Childcare/diaper bags not allowed, but items can be placed in a clear plastic bag

Can fairgoers bring a parenting/childcare/diaper bag?

Yes.

Parenting, childcare or diaper bags are allowed. There's no size restriction, but they will be searched at all entry gates, Allowed items in the bags include necessary items for childcare, such as diapers, wipes, baby formula and small snacks

Will lockers to store items if someone has a prohibited bag or be provided?

No. Guests with prohibited bags or items must discard or return them to their vehicle. Prohibited items cannot be held by security, staff or volunteers.

What items are prohibited at the fair?

Prohibited Items included:

Bags or soft-shell coolers larger than 9″ x 10″ x 12″

Weapons or ammunition of any kind (including guns, tasers, pepper spray)

Hard-sided coolers, loose or dry ice (reusable ice packs recommended)

Hydration packs larger than 9" x 10" x 12"

Firearms, knives with blades over 5.5 inches, lasers, and any kind of weapon (including replicas and toys)

Fireworks, sparklers, explosives

Smoke or fog machines

Aerosol cans (except sunscreen)

Illegal drugs or paraphernalia

Drones

Horns, whistles, megaphones, artificial noisemakers

Costumes, masks, or face coverings not for medical reasons (exceptions for children 10 and under on a case-by-case basis)

Alcoholic beverages, glass containers (excluding baby food jars)

Pets (except ADA-certified service animals)

Skateboards, Hoverboards, roller and inline skates, shoes with wheels

Foot or electrically powered scooters, bicycles, tricycles, unicycles

Flags, signs, banners, balloons

Selfie sticks, camera extensions

Audio, video, or camera equipment for commercial use (unless with State Fair Media Credentials)

Collapsible and folding chairs

What activities are prohibited?

Prohibited activities include:

Selling or displaying goods/services without prior approval

Distributing or posting materials without prior approval

Posing as or portraying any character in costume while engaging with guests or impeding operations

Engaging in unsafe acts or acts that impede Fair operations

Unauthorized access to backstage or personnel-only areas

Unauthorized events, speeches, or use of flags, banners, or signs for commercial purposes or demonstrations

Photography, videotaping, or recording for unapproved commercial purposes

Unauthorized solicitations or commercial activities

Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, and other public areas

Fair officials reserve the right to prohibit any other items or activities deemed harmful or disruptive.

Live music at the fair?

Yes.

Stages: Three stages are set up with nearly 100 artists

Chevrolet Main Stage: Outdoor venue with headlining and regional acts, ADA-compliant area, located next to the Craft Pavilion near the Hall of State

Bud Light Stage: Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza, showcasing local and regional talent all 24 days of the Fair

Yuengling Flight Stage: Outside the GO TEXAN Pavilion, featuring a Friday night comedy series "Deep Fried Comedy" and live music throughout the week

For more details, visit BigTex.com/LiveMusic.

Are the Children's Aquarium and Texas Discovery Gardens open during the fair?

Yes.

What football games are played at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair?

Two college football games are scheduled on Saturdays during the State Fair of Texas:

State Fair Classic: Grambling State University vs. Prairie View A&M University (6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28)

Allstate Red River Rivalry: University of Oklahoma vs. University of Texas (2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12)

A game ticket includes State Fair admission on game day.

For more information, visit the State Fair of Texas' website.