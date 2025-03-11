Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm, breezy days in North Texas lead to critical fire danger later in the week

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather chances return to North Texas
Severe weather chances return to North Texas 03:02

Tuesday morning greeted North Texans with clear skies making for another spring-like day to get outside.

Some spots to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth could flirt with the 90 degree mark.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

Clear and sunny conditions on Tuesday give way to a bit more cloud cover in the forecast Wednesday.

Despite the pleasant weather, the pollen forecast shows allergens in the high category for the next three to four days.

wx3.png
CBS News Texas

Wednesday is a day to pay attention in the late afternoon hours for the low chances of some isolated storms developing along an advancing dryline. 

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms in parts of North Texas that does include the east sides of DFW. 

wx4.png
CBS News Texas

However, the latest GRAF forecast model shows little to no development.

download.png
CBS News Texas

An elevated fire threat continues through Thursday and then Friday increases to a critical fire danger threat. Friday's winds will gust to near 45 mph-50 mph as a cold front moves into and through North Texas.

wx5.png
CBS News Texas

The cold front is a dry frontal passage but will cool North Texas down by 10 degrees. However, the weekend forecast is still mild with temperatures warming to the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.

wx6.png
CBS News Texas
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.