Warm, breezy days in North Texas lead to critical fire danger later in the week

Tuesday morning greeted North Texans with clear skies making for another spring-like day to get outside.

Some spots to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth could flirt with the 90 degree mark.

CBS News Texas

Clear and sunny conditions on Tuesday give way to a bit more cloud cover in the forecast Wednesday.

Despite the pleasant weather, the pollen forecast shows allergens in the high category for the next three to four days.

Wednesday is a day to pay attention in the late afternoon hours for the low chances of some isolated storms developing along an advancing dryline.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms in parts of North Texas that does include the east sides of DFW.

However, the latest GRAF forecast model shows little to no development.

An elevated fire threat continues through Thursday and then Friday increases to a critical fire danger threat. Friday's winds will gust to near 45 mph-50 mph as a cold front moves into and through North Texas.

The cold front is a dry frontal passage but will cool North Texas down by 10 degrees. However, the weekend forecast is still mild with temperatures warming to the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.

