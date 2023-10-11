NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It doesn't feel like fall at all, but your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking cooler weather for your weekend.

As we move through your Wednesday, expect another warm day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We see filtered sunshine with some clouds around, but most of North Texas will be dry. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south between 15 and 25 mph.

Tonight, we'll be tracking a few clouds. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Thursday, even warmer weather is expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, highs will reach the low 80s. A dry cold front will sweep through North Texas through the day, ushering in some cooler weather for the weekend.

In fact, highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s. We'll see sunny skies.

Remember, the annular solar eclipse will take place this Saturday, meaning parts of the Lone Star State will see a ring of fire around the moon.

Here is North Texas, we'll see about 80% of the sun eclipsed. The solar eclipse will peak about 5 to 10 minutes before noon in North Texas on Saturday. Please be careful though. Never look at the sun without special protective eclipse glasses.

Next week will start dry and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers are possible late next week.