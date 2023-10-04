Texans to get the best view of 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

Rare Ring of Fire solar eclipse can be seen in Texas

Rare Ring of Fire solar eclipse can be seen in Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – This month, you can experience a dazzling celestial event known as the Ring of Fire.

On Oct. 14, Texas will be one of the eight states lucky enough to get the best view of the solar eclipse.

The eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CT.

The path of the annular solar eclipse over North America. NASA

What's unique about the eclipse is the way it will look – it's called the Ring of Fire because the moon will not completely block out the sun, causing a ring effect.

NASA says if you plan to see the solar eclipse, wear eclipse glasses or use a solar filter when looking at it to protect your eyes. You can also use an alternative viewing method, such as a pinhole projector.

Get out and see it if you can! The next time this event will occur is in 2046.