Video shows armed robbers storm Arlington business before shootout with officers; 2nd suspect arrested

ARLINGTON – Police released new video footage Thursday showing armed robbers storming an Arlington business moments before officers stopped them.

Surveillance camera footage shows one of the suspects, later identified as 37-year-old Kelvin Bivens, enter through the front door of a CashMax on Pioneer Parkway on the evening of Jan. 10.

Footage shows Bivens pointing a gun at four employees working inside and instructing them to get on the ground.

The second suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Kevin Lewis, entered behind Bivens, Arlington police said. A passerby called 911 after seeing two possibly armed individuals entering the business, according to a news release.

In the footage released by Arlington police, the two suspects "rummaged through drawers and the employees' purses before instructing the employees to move to a back room."

When officers arrived, they established a perimeter around the location. Two officers stationed at the back door of the business initially knocked and announced themselves, Arlington police said.

The officers then took cover behind patrol vehicles and tried to call the suspects out of the building using the vehicle's PA system.

Shortly after, Lewis fled through the back door, after which Bivens stuck his arm out, still holding a gun, and began firing. Arlington police said the officers returned fire. Bivens retreated inside the business but later attempted to exit through the front door, where officers took him into custody.

Following the gunfire, several employees tried to exit through the back door, where officers found their hands and legs bound with tape and safely removed them from the business unharmed.

Neither the officers, the victims nor the suspects were injured during the incident.

Police booked Bivens into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated robbery. Members of the U.S. Marshals took Lewis into custody on Thursday on a warrant issued for one count of aggravated robbery. He is currently in the Tarrant County Jail.