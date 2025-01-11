1 arrested after shooting at officers during robbery at Arlington business, police say

ARLINGTON – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in which officers exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect.

On Friday, at approximately 6:46 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Pioneer Parkway. A passerby called 911 after seeing two possibly armed individuals entering the business, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the location. Two officers stationed at the back door of the business noticed it open. One man exited the building and immediately ran off.

Shortly after, a second man, identified as 37-year-old Kelvin Bivens, appeared in the doorway and opened fire. In response, the two officers fired their service weapons in his direction multiple times.

Kelvin Bivens. Arlington Police Department

Bivens retreated inside the business but later attempted to exit through the front door, where officers took him into custody without further incident, the news release states.

Following the gunfire, several employees tried to exit through the back door, where officers found their hands and legs bound with tape and safely removed them from the business unharmed.

Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured during the incident.

Police booked Bivens into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated robbery. The suspect who ran from the business has not yet been arrested.

As per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, according to the news release.

Standard procedure dictates that two investigations will be conducted whenever an officer discharges their weapon. The APD Homicide Unit will lead a criminal investigation to determine if any offenses were committed, while the APD Internal Affairs Unit will assess whether the officers followed departmental policies and procedures in an administrative investigation, per the news release.