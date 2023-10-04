Accused Vandergriff Honda shooter Abbas Al-Mutairy facing additional charge

ARLINGTON (CBSNewTexas.com) - The Arlington Police Department has filed additional charges against a 25-year-old man suspected of opening fire outside Vandergriff Honda on Sept. 28.

Abbas Al-Mutairy remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the department. He now faces three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of deadly conduct.

Police said Al-Mutairy is a former employee who was terminated in the month or two leading up to the shooting.

The department said it will release portions of dashboard camera and body camera footage next week after city officials review the footage.