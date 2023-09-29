Heavy police presence seen at Vandergriff Honda in Arlington after report of shooting

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Arlington police are investigating a shooting reported at the Vandergriff Honda on Interstate 20.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. and a nearby TxDOT camera shows a heavy police presence at the dealership, which is located along the eastbound service road of I-30.

A spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department told CBS News Texas they are working on getting more information.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.