Police ID Abbas Al-Mutairy as suspect in shooting outside Arlington Vandergriff Honda

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Arlington Police Department released the name of a 25-year-old man suspected of opening fire outside Vandergriff Honda on Sept. 28

Police said Abbas Al-Mutairy is facing two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, according to the department.

Al-Mutairy is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said Al-Mutairy is a former employee who was terminated in the last 30 to 60 days, and that they will be conducting two concurrent investigations—an administrative one as well as a criminal one.

Investigators are still in the process of reviewing surveillance and body-camera footage from shooting.